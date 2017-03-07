Baseball: Manny-mania hits Japan as Ramirez arrives to play independent ball

Former major league slugger Manny Ramirez was greeted with hysteria as he arrived in Japan on Tuesday to play independent baseball with the Kochi Fighting Dogs in the Shikoku Island League Plus.

In fashion normally reserved for Hollywood icons and Japanese superstar athletes, hordes of fans and media flocked to Narita airport in Chiba Prefecture, where they welcomed Ramirez and his wife.

Ramirez, a two-time World Series champion with the Boston Red Sox and a 12-time All-Star in Major League Baseball, said he wants to show he still has the swing that produced a career 555 home runs, 1,831 RBIs and a .312 batting average.