19:11 7 March 2017
OECD keeps 2017 global growth outlook, lifts advanced economy rates
GENEVA, March 7, Kyodo
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development reiterated Tuesday its projection of 2017 global economic growth of 3.3 percent, with consumption, investment and trade lacking strength.
But the OECD lifted its outlook for the world's three largest economies -- for Japan due to increased industrial production and exports, and for the United States and China because of fiscal support.
The global economy is expected to grow 3.3 percent in 2017 and to expand 3.6 percent in 2018, both unchanged from its projections in November, according to the OECD's interim economic outlook report.
