Scientists concerned over military study subsidy program

A leading group of Japanese scientists expressed concern Tuesday over the Defense Ministry's subsidy program for academic research on technology for military purposes, citing fear of excessive government intervention.

The subsidy program has "many problems in terms of the sound development of science" as it will lead to "significant government intervention" in research, the Science Council of Japan said in a draft statement compiled by its panel ahead of its convention in April.

The council also vowed to "inherit" the past pledge to refrain from research on military technology, according to the draft statement. In 1950 and 1967, the council issued statements that expressed its resolve not to conduct "scientific research for the purpose of war."