Close

Kyodo News

March 7, 2017 23:00

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

22:03 7 March 2017

Scientists concerned over military study subsidy program

TOKYO, March 7, Kyodo

A leading group of Japanese scientists expressed concern Tuesday over the Defense Ministry's subsidy program for academic research on technology for military purposes, citing fear of excessive government intervention.

The subsidy program has "many problems in terms of the sound development of science" as it will lead to "significant government intervention" in research, the Science Council of Japan said in a draft statement compiled by its panel ahead of its convention in April.

The council also vowed to "inherit" the past pledge to refrain from research on military technology, according to the draft statement. In 1950 and 1967, the council issued statements that expressed its resolve not to conduct "scientific research for the purpose of war."

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Scientists concerned over military study subsidy program
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 1 Mar 2017Photo exhibition depicts annals of postwar Constitution
  2. 1 Mar 20172 women charged with murder over poisonous attack on Kim Jong Nam
  3. 1 Mar 2017Regional summit in Pakistan calls for enhanced economic cooperation
  4. 3 Mar 2017China calls for halt to tourism to S. Korea over THAAD deployment
  5. 4 Mar 2017Agreement to keep status quo reached in Taiwan-Japan fishery talks

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete