Baseball: Matsuda, Tsutsugo homer as Japan starts WBC with win vs Cuba

Nobuhiro Matsuda and Yoshitomo Tsutsugo homered to help Japan capture its opening game in Pool B of the World Baseball Classic with a 11-6 win over Cuba on Tuesday.

With two-time champion Japan leading 3-1 in the fifth inning, Matsuda of the SoftBank Hawks hit a three-run homer into the left-field stands at Tokyo Dome to extend the host's lead before DeNA BayStars slugger Tsutsugo added a two-run clout two innings later.

"We can never have enough runs so I just went for it," Matsuda said after hitting Japan's first homer of this WBC in a five-run fifth.

Japan got on the scoreboard in the first, when Houston Astros outfielder Norichika Aoki doubled and cleanup hitter Tsutsugo drove him home.

Cuba evened the score 1-1 in the third on Alexander Ayala's one-out sacrifice fly with Yoelkis Cespedes on third.

In the bottom of the fourth, Tetsuto Yamada appeared to hit a home run but after a video review, it was declared a ground-rule RBI double as a spectator had caught the ball as it fell just short of the bleachers.

Cuba pulled back three runs in the seventh, including a solo shot by Alfredo Despaigne who joined SoftBank from the Lotte Marines in February, and two more runs an inning later, but its effort was too little, too late.

The Lotte Marines' Ayumu Ishikawa started on the mound for Japan -- winner of the first two WBCs in 2006 and 2009 and looking to reclaim the crown -- and gave up one run on two hits in 58 pitches over four innings.

In Pool A in Seoul, tournament debutant Israel, which stunned South Korea in the group opener Monday, continued its winning ways Tuesday with a 15-7 victory over Taiwan, while South Korea fell to its second straight loss, succumbing 5-0 to the Netherlands.

Pool B play continues Wednesday here, with Cuba playing China from noon and Japan hosting Australia in the evening.

The top two finishers in the round-robin competition of the four-team pools A and B will advance to the second-round Pool E, also at Tokyo Dome.

