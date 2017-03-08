Close

Kyodo News

March 8, 2017 3:33

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

02:23 8 March 2017

U.S. trade deficit with Japan shrinks 16.2% in Jan.

WASHINGTON, March 7, Kyodo

The U.S. goods trade deficit with Japan shrank 16.2 percent in January from the previous month to $5.47 billion, partly due to a drop in imports of automobiles and auto parts, the Commerce Department said Tuesday.

The deficit with China, however, increased 12.8 percent to $31.30 billion, the department said.

Citing President Donald Trump's call for "free and fair trade," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross pledged efforts to reduce the U.S. trade deficit with countries such as China, Japan, Germany and Mexico.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 3 Mar 2017China calls for halt to tourism to S. Korea over THAAD deployment
  2. 4 Mar 2017Agreement to keep status quo reached in Taiwan-Japan fishery talks
  3. 4 Mar 2017URGENT: Malaysia expels N. Korean ambassador over Kim Jong Nam killing
  4. 4 Mar 2017Malaysia deports N. Korean released from custody over Kim attack
  5. 2 Mar 2017Taiwan, Japan plan fresh attempt to replicate ancient sea migration

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete