U.S. trade deficit with Japan shrinks 16.2% in Jan.

The U.S. goods trade deficit with Japan shrank 16.2 percent in January from the previous month to $5.47 billion, partly due to a drop in imports of automobiles and auto parts, the Commerce Department said Tuesday.

The deficit with China, however, increased 12.8 percent to $31.30 billion, the department said.

Citing President Donald Trump's call for "free and fair trade," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross pledged efforts to reduce the U.S. trade deficit with countries such as China, Japan, Germany and Mexico.