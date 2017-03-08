Close

Kyodo News

March 8, 2017 11:08

09:34 8 March 2017

Tillerson to eye "new approach" to N. Korea during Asia tour

WASHINGTON, March 7, Kyodo

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will visit Japan, South Korea and China from March 15 to 19, U.S. officials said Tuesday, aiming to explore "a new approach" to dealing with North Korea's aggressive pursuit of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

Citing Pyongyang's repeated launch of ballistic missiles, State Department acting spokesman Mark Toner said at a press briefing, "We're going to talk to our allies and partners in the region to try and generate a new approach to North Korea."

Toner declined to offer details as President Donald Trump's administration is reportedly reviewing the U.S. policy toward North Korea -- ranging from putting the country back on a list of state sponsors of terrorism to use of military force and regime change to curb a nuclear threat posed by Pyongyang.

