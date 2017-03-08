U.N. Security Council slams N. Korea's missile launches

The U.N. Security Council on Tuesday slammed North Korea for again defying U.N. resolutions with its latest ballistic missile test.

The council "strongly condemned" the test, carried out Monday morning local time, as a "grave violation" of Pyongyang's international obligations, according to a press statement.

The 15-member council plans to convene an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss a further response.

North Korea on Monday morning fired four ballistic missiles that flew as far as 1,000 kilometers before landing within or very close to Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The missile test, the second by North Korea this year, took place about a week after South Korea and the United States started annual joint military exercises. North Korea views the drills as a rehearsal for invasion.

Pyongyang test-fired more than 20 ballistic missiles and carried out two nuclear tests last year, despite already being subject to tough U.N. sanctions for some time.

==Kyodo