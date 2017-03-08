Close

Kyodo News

March 8, 2017 11:08

10:04 8 March 2017

Japan's Oct.-Dec. GDP upgraded to annual 1.2% rise

TOKYO, March 8, Kyodo

Japan's economy grew an annualized 1.2 percent in the October-December period in inflation-adjusted terms, an upgrade from preliminary data, the government said Wednesday.

The country's gross domestic product expanded for the fourth straight quarter, but fell short of the average market forecast of 1.6 percent growth.

The expansion in real GDP, the total value of goods and services produced domestically, corresponds to a 0.3 percent increase from the previous quarter, the Cabinet Office said.

