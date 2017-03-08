URGENT: Video of man claiming to be Kim Jong Nam's son emerges: report

A video has emerged of a man claiming to be Kim Han Sol, believed to be a son of Kim Jong Nam -- who was killed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport last month -- Singapore's Channel News Asia reported Wednesday.

"My name is Kim Han Sol from North Korea, part of the Kim family," the man said in the video.

"My father has been killed a few days ago. I'm currently with my mother and my sister," he said, adding, "We hope that this (situation) gets better soon."