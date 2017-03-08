Video of man claiming to be Kim Jong Nam's son posted online

A video has emerged online of a man claiming to be the son of Kim Jong Nam, who was killed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport last month.

The footage, uploaded to Youtube on Tuesday by a group identifying itself as Cheollima Civil Defense, features a man claiming to be Kim Han Sol, whose father was the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Kim Han Sol has been seen as key to identifying the body of Kim Jong Nam, with Malaysian authorities trying to collect DNA samples from family members to help finalize the identification procedure.