March 8, 2017 15:42

14:08 8 March 2017

Man claiming to be Kim Jong Nam's son appears online

By Tomoyuki Tachikawa
KUALA LUMPUR, March 8, Kyodo

A video has emerged online of a man claiming to be the son of Kim Jong Nam, who was killed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport last month.

The footage, uploaded to the video-sharing website on Tuesday by a group identifying itself as Cheollima Civil Defense, features a man claiming to be Kim Han Sol and stating that his father, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was "killed."

Kim Han Sol has been seen as key to identifying the body of Kim Jong Nam, with Malaysian authorities trying to collect DNA samples from family members to help finalize the identification procedure.

