Close

Kyodo News

March 8, 2017 17:12

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:43 8 March 2017

Japan's Oct.-Dec. GDP upgraded to annual 1.2% rise

By Mai Iida
TOKYO, March 8, Kyodo

Japan's economy grew an annualized 1.2 percent in the October-December period in inflation-adjusted terms, an upgrade from preliminary data reflecting stronger capital expenditure, the government said Wednesday.

The country's gross domestic product expanded for the fourth straight quarter, but the pace of growth was the slowest for the year, as the economic growth was largely driven by external demand with nearly no growth in private consumption.

The annual GDP growth rate peaked at 2.2 percent in the April-June quarter in 2016 and the latest figure for the final three months of 2016 was down slightly from a 1.23 percent increase in the July-September quarter.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 3 Mar 2017China calls for halt to tourism to S. Korea over THAAD deployment
  2. 4 Mar 2017Agreement to keep status quo reached in Taiwan-Japan fishery talks
  3. 4 Mar 2017URGENT: Malaysia expels N. Korean ambassador over Kim Jong Nam killing
  4. 4 Mar 2017Malaysia deports N. Korean released from custody over Kim attack
  5. 2 Mar 2017Taiwan, Japan plan fresh attempt to replicate ancient sea migration

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete