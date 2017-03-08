Japan's Oct.-Dec. GDP upgraded to annual 1.2% rise

Japan's economy grew an annualized 1.2 percent in the October-December period in inflation-adjusted terms, an upgrade from preliminary data reflecting stronger capital expenditure, the government said Wednesday.

The country's gross domestic product expanded for the fourth straight quarter, but the pace of growth was the slowest for the year, as the economic growth was largely driven by external demand with nearly no growth in private consumption.

The annual GDP growth rate peaked at 2.2 percent in the April-June quarter in 2016 and the latest figure for the final three months of 2016 was down slightly from a 1.23 percent increase in the July-September quarter.