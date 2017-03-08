Close

Kyodo News

March 8, 2017 17:13

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:56 8 March 2017

Video Advisory (March 8) Ukiyo-e of "Galaxy Express 999"

TOKYO, March 8, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Ukiyo-e of "Galaxy Express 999"

-- Renowned cartoonist Leiji Matsumoto attends an exhibition in Tokyo on March 7, 2017, of a series of ukiyo-e woodblock prints based on his popular works "Space Battleship Yamato," "Space Pirate Captain Harlock" and "Galaxy Express 999." Only 1,000 copies each of the six works will be put on sale.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15980/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 3 Mar 2017China calls for halt to tourism to S. Korea over THAAD deployment
  2. 4 Mar 2017Agreement to keep status quo reached in Taiwan-Japan fishery talks
  3. 4 Mar 2017URGENT: Malaysia expels N. Korean ambassador over Kim Jong Nam killing
  4. 4 Mar 2017Malaysia deports N. Korean released from custody over Kim attack
  5. 2 Mar 2017Taiwan, Japan plan fresh attempt to replicate ancient sea migration

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete