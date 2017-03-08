Video Advisory (March 8) Ukiyo-e of "Galaxy Express 999"

The following is the latest available news video.

Ukiyo-e of "Galaxy Express 999"

-- Renowned cartoonist Leiji Matsumoto attends an exhibition in Tokyo on March 7, 2017, of a series of ukiyo-e woodblock prints based on his popular works "Space Battleship Yamato," "Space Pirate Captain Harlock" and "Galaxy Express 999." Only 1,000 copies each of the six works will be put on sale.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15980/)

==Kyodo