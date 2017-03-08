Close

March 8, 2017 18:44

17:43 8 March 2017

China proposes 2-way suspension deal to ease N. Korea tensions

By Takuya Karube
BEIJING, March 8, Kyodo

China proposed Wednesday that South Korea and the United States discontinue their annual military exercises so that North Korea could suspend its nuclear and missile activities.

Likening the current situation on the Korean Peninsula to "two accelerating trains, coming toward each other with neither side willing to give way," Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, "Our priority now is to flash the red light and apply the brakes on both trains."

"To defuse the looming crisis on the peninsula, China proposes that, as a first step, North Korea may suspend its nuclear and missile activities in exchange for a halt of large-scale U.S.-South Korea military exercises," Wang told a press conference on the fringes of this year's session of the National People's Congress, China's legislature.

  China tables new proposal to ease N. Korean tensions
