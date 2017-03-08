Young man claiming to be Kim Jong Nam's son appears online

A video emerged online Wednesday of a man claiming to be the son of Kim Jong Nam, the man killed by poison at Kuala Lumpur International Airport last month, marking the first objection by a family member to North Korea's assertion that he died of a heart attack.

The footage, uploaded to the video-sharing website Youtube by a group identifying itself as "Cheollima Civil Defense," features a man claiming to be Kim Han Sol and stating that his father, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was "killed."

"My name is Kim Han Sol from North Korea, part of the Kim family," the man in the video says, speaking fluent English. "My father has been killed a few days ago. I'm currently with my mother and my sister...we hope that this (situation) gets better soon."