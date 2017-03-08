S. Korea constitutional court to deliver Park impeachment ruling Fri.

South Korea's Constitutional Court said Wednesday it plans to deliver on Friday a ruling on an impeachment case of President Park Geun Hye, who the parliament voted to remove over a swirling corruption scandal involving her confidante Choi Soon Sil in December.

The ruling will be made at 11 a.m.

If six judges out of the current eight vote to endorse the impeachment motion, Park will be removed and a presidential election will be held in two months.