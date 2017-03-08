S. Korea's constitutional court to rule on Park impeachment Fri.

South Korea's Constitutional Court said Wednesday it plans to rule Friday on the impeachment of President Park Geun Hye, whom the country's parliament last December voted to remove from power over a corruption and abuse of power scandal.

It said the ruling on the opposition-controlled National Assembly's impeachment motion will be delivered at 11 a.m.

If at least six of the eight judges vote to uphold it, Park will be permanently removed from office and an election will be held in two months to elect a new president.