Kyodo News

March 8, 2017 21:45

20:25 8 March 2017

China's top legislator reiterates opposition to H.K. independence

HONG KONG, March 8, Kyodo

China's top legislator Zhang Dejiang reiterated Beijing's stance against Hong Kong independence in his work report delivered in Beijing on Wednesday, echoing remarks made by Premier Li Keqiang over the weekend.

The chairman of China's parliament, the National People's Congress, said the explanation on Article 104 of the Hong Kong Basic Law was given to "strongly oppose the conduct of 'Hong Kong independence.'"

"Hong Kong special administrative region is an inseparable part of the People's Republic of China," Zhang told a NPC meeting during the annual session. "The nature of 'Hong Kong independence' is secessionist, a grave violation of the 'one country, two systems' directive, of the Constitution and the Hong Kong Basic Law."

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

