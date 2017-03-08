Baseball: Nakata, Tsutsugo go deep as Japan beats Australia

Sho Nakata and Yoshitomo Tsutsugo homered to lift Japan over Australia 4-1 in Pool B of the World Baseball Classic on Wednesday, giving the host team its second win in as many games.

Earlier, Cuba blanked China 6-0 to improve to 1-1 in the four-team group where Australia and China have one loss each. Two-time champion Japan, looking to redeem itself after losing in the semifinals at the last WBC, defeated Cuba 11-6 in the pool opener Tuesday.

If Australia defeats China on Thursday, Japan qualifies for the second-round Pool E.

With the score tied 1-1 in the seventh inning, Nippon Ham Fighters slugger Nakata electrified the crowd by firing a solo shot into the left stands at Tokyo Dome, off the first pitch by Australia's third pitcher Matt Williams.

An inning later, Tsutsugo of the DeNA BayStars blasted a two-run home run to right.

Australia was the first to score, with catcher Allan de San Miguel hitting a solo homer off Japan starter Tomoyuki Sugano in the second. But Japan got even in the fifth on a Nobuhiro Matsuda sacrifice fly that sent Hayato Sakamoto home from third.

Toshiya Okada, who relieved Sugano in the fifth, found himself in a one-out bases-loaded jam after throwing a wild pitch and giving up a walk, but pitched out of it as James Beresford grounded into a 4-6-3 double play.

The Yomiuri Giants' Sugano scattered four hits, including the home run to de San Miguel, in his 66-pitch, 4-1/3 inning outing while striking out four.

"Sugano was pitching hard so I wanted us to score quickly," Nakata said after putting Japan ahead. "I'm glad we were the first to get the second run."

In the day's first game, Yoelqui Cespedes, Roel Santos and Alexander Ayala laced three consecutive, deep RBI hits in a four-run fourth inning to help Cuba pick up its first win here.

After three scoreless innings, Cespedes drove Carlos Benitez home with a line drive to the right-field fence. Santos followed with a two-run triple to center and Ayala hit an RBI double to left. Cuba added a run each in the sixth and seventh.

Santos, Ayala and Yurisbel Gracial each had three hits in Cuba's 14-hit spree, while China managed only one hit throughout the game -- Yang Shunyi's single to shallow right in the fifth.

Cuban starter Bladimir Banos allowed the one hit and struck out four in his 67-pitch outing over five innings before three relievers kept China hitless the rest of the way.

On Friday, Cuba meets Australia while Japan plays China.

In Pool A in Seoul, host South Korea crashed out of the tournament after the Netherlands walked off with a 6-5 win against Taiwan for its second straight victory, punching its ticket to Pool E. Taiwan was also eliminated after suffering its second loss.

Netherlands will be joined in the next phase by Israel, which already has two wins. They will face the top two finishers from Pool B in Pool E, which starts Sunday at Tokyo Dome.

==Kyodo