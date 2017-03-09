Baseball: Nakata, Tsutsugo go deep as Japan beats Australia

Sho Nakata and Yoshitomo Tsutsugo homered to lift Japan over Australia 4-1 in Pool B of the World Baseball Classic on Wednesday, giving the host team its second win in as many games.

Earlier, Cuba blanked China 6-0 to improve to 1-1 in the four-team group where Australia and China have one loss each. Two-time champion Japan, looking to redeem itself after losing in the semifinals at the last WBC, defeated Cuba 11-6 in the pool opener Tuesday.

If Australia defeats China on Thursday, Japan qualifies for the second-round Pool E.