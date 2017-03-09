Close

Kyodo News

March 9, 2017 2:18

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

00:43 9 March 2017

U.N. Security Council holds emergency talks on N. Korea

NEW YORK, March 8, Kyodo

The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday convened an emergency meeting to address North Korea's latest test-firing of ballistic missiles in violation of U.N. resolutions.

The move came a day after the 15-member council in a press statement "strongly condemned" the test, carried out Monday morning local time, as a "grave violation" of Pyongyang's international obligations.

On Monday, Pyongyang fired ballistic missiles that landed in waters as close as 300-350 kilometers off Japan's northwest coast. North Korea's official media has reported that the launch was a drill simulating a strike on U.S. military bases in Japan.

In the statement, the council members also "deplore all the Democratic People's Republic of Korea ballistic missile activities" and "expressed serious concern" over the country's "increasingly destabilizing behavior and defiance." North Korea's official name is the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The launches came after Pyongyang criticized the annual joint military exercises being conducted by Seoul and Washington. While the United States and South Korea consider the exercises routine, the North views them as preparation for war.

Under past U.N. resolutions, North Korea is barred from any use of ballistic missile technology. But a spate of six sanctions since its first nuclear test in 2006 have failed to dissuade the country from pursuing what it insists are defensive weapons.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 3 Mar 2017China calls for halt to tourism to S. Korea over THAAD deployment
  2. 4 Mar 2017Agreement to keep status quo reached in Taiwan-Japan fishery talks
  3. 4 Mar 2017URGENT: Malaysia expels N. Korean ambassador over Kim Jong Nam killing
  4. 4 Mar 2017Malaysia deports N. Korean released from custody over Kim attack
  5. 3 Mar 2017Pakistan's tribal areas to come under ordinary laws in 5 years

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete