Close

Kyodo News

March 9, 2017 12:56

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:36 9 March 2017

N. Korean missile came closer to Japan than any in past: govt' source

TOKYO, March 9, Kyodo

Japan believes one of the ballistic missiles test-fired by North Korea earlier in the week may have came closer to its coasts than any other missile launched by Pyongyang in the past, likely splashing down some 200 kilometers out to sea, a Japanese government source said Thursday.

The missile, one of four launched nearly simultaneously Monday morning from North Korea's northwest, fell into the Sea of Japan north-northwest of the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, according to the source.

The government estimates that all four missiles fell into the sea at distances of around 200 to 450 km off the peninsula, the source said. Shortly after the launch, Japan said the missiles fell into the sea some 300 to 350 km west of the Oga Peninsula in Akita Prefecture in northeastern Japan.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • N. Korea says ballistic-missile drill targeted U.S. bases in Japan
  • News on missile launch exercise aired in Pyongyang
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 3 Mar 2017China calls for halt to tourism to S. Korea over THAAD deployment
  2. 4 Mar 2017Agreement to keep status quo reached in Taiwan-Japan fishery talks
  3. 4 Mar 2017URGENT: Malaysia expels N. Korean ambassador over Kim Jong Nam killing
  4. 4 Mar 2017Malaysia deports N. Korean released from custody over Kim attack
  5. 3 Mar 2017Pakistan's tribal areas to come under ordinary laws in 5 years

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete