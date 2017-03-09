N. Korean missile came closer to Japan than any in past: govt' source

Japan believes one of the ballistic missiles test-fired by North Korea earlier in the week may have came closer to its coasts than any other missile launched by Pyongyang in the past, likely splashing down some 200 kilometers out to sea, a Japanese government source said Thursday.

The missile, one of four launched nearly simultaneously Monday morning from North Korea's northwest, fell into the Sea of Japan north-northwest of the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, according to the source.

The government estimates that all four missiles fell into the sea at distances of around 200 to 450 km off the peninsula, the source said. Shortly after the launch, Japan said the missiles fell into the sea some 300 to 350 km west of the Oga Peninsula in Akita Prefecture in northeastern Japan.