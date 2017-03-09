Close

Kyodo News

March 9, 2017 12:56

12:22 9 March 2017

Malaysia to review trade with N. Korea following Kim attack: reports

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9, Kyodo

The Malaysian government has decided to review trade with North Korea at its Cabinet meeting Friday in the aftermath of the Feb. 13 murder of the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, according to local media.

The Southeast Asian country is expected to consider whether to impose an embargo on Pyongyang, with their once-cozy relations sharply deteriorating over the handling of the apparent assassination of Kim Jong Nam with VX nerve agent at a Kuala Lumpur airport.

North Korea is believed by many to have orchestrated the attack on Kim, the half-brother of Kim Jong Un, which was carried out by a Vietnamese women and an Indonesian woman in the departures area of the airport's budget terminal, Malaysian authorities have said.

