Malaysia to review trade with N. Korea following Kim attack: reports

The Malaysian government has decided to review trade with North Korea at its Cabinet meeting Friday in the aftermath of the Feb. 13 murder of the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, according to local media.

The Southeast Asian country is expected to consider whether to impose an embargo on Pyongyang, with their once-cozy relations sharply deteriorating over the handling of the apparent assassination of Kim Jong Nam with VX nerve agent at a Kuala Lumpur airport.

North Korea is believed by many to have orchestrated the attack on Kim, the half-brother of Kim Jong Un, which was carried out by a Vietnamese women and an Indonesian woman in the departures area of the airport's budget terminal, Malaysian authorities have said.