Kyodo News

March 9, 2017 12:56

12:31 9 March 2017

Skiing: Horishima becomes 1st Japanese male to win moguls at worlds

SIERRA NEVADA, Spain, March 9, Kyodo

Debutant Ikuma Horishima on Wednesday became the first Japanese man to capture moguls gold at the Freestyle World Ski Championships.

The 19-year-old was helped by a costly mistake by Canadian gold medal favorite Mikael Kingsbury, who touched the snow with his hand when landing an air maneuver too deep on his second run and snapped his skies in anger after crossing the finish line.

While Horishima, the only competitor to clock under 22 seconds in the qualification run, earned 88.54 points, Benjamin Cavet of France won silver with 87.11 points, and Kingsbury, winner of nine World Cup events this season, took bronze with 82.85 points.

