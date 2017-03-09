Japan open to getting ability to strike enemy bases: defense chief

Japan does not rule out the possibility of its troops acquiring the capability to conduct preemptive strikes against enemy bases as a way to deal with launches of ballistic missiles by North Korea, its defense minister said Thursday.

"We will consider various measures" in line with the limits of international law and the Japanese Constitution, Defense Minister Tomomi Inada told the House of Representatives Committee on Security.

Article 9 of the Constitution states that the Japanese people "forever renounce war" and the "use of force" as a means of settling international disputes.