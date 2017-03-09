Child abuse, pornography cases in Japan hit record highs in 2016

The number of cases of child abuse and pornography in Japan reached record highs in 2016, the National Police Agency said Thursday.

The police reported to child consultation centers suspected abuse of 54,227 minors aged below 18, up 46.5 percent from the previous year and topping the 50,000 line for the first time since comparable statistics became available in 2004.

Cases of psychological abuse came to nearly 40,000, accounting for more than 60 percent of the total.