Kyodo News

March 9, 2017 15:58

14:43 9 March 2017

Video Advisory (March 9) PM Abe's wife mum on ties with ultra-nationalist school

TOKYO, March 9, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

PM Abe's wife mum on ties with ultra-nationalist school

-- Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, participates in a talk event in Tokyo celebrating International Women's Day on March 8, 2017. Akie spoke of the difference in the role of the Japanese prime minister's wife and that of the first lady in the United States, but left the event without answering reporters' questions on her ties with an ultra-nationalist school operator under scrutiny over a murky land deal with the central government. She was honorary principal of an elementary school scheduled to open in April at the site.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_politics_economy/post_15983/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

