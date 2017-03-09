Close

Kyodo News

March 9, 2017 15:58

15:50 9 March 2017

OPINION: Nuclear test ban facing new challenge on Trump's watch

By Masakatsu Ota
TOKYO, March 9, Kyodo

Recent tweets and comments about nuclear weapons by U.S. President Donald Trump have created a series of shockwaves among his allies, including Japan, and potential foes, like North Korea.

It would be "a dream" if no country had nuclear weapons, "but if countries are going to have nukes, we're going to be the top of the pack," Trump told Reuters last month. This comment immediately deepened public concern in Japan, which 72 years ago became the sole nation to come under nuclear attack.

Also in a tweet at the beginning of this year, Trump derided the claim by North Korea's Kim Jong Un that preparations were in the final stage, saying: "It won't happen."

