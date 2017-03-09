U.N. confirms 2 Malaysian staff arrived in Beijing from N. Korea

The United Nations confirmed Thursday that two of its World Food Program employees, among 11 Malaysian citizens in North Korea, have left the country and arrived in Beijing the same day.

With their once-cozy relations sharply deteriorating in the aftermath of the Feb. 13 murder of the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, the Malaysian and North Korean governments said Tuesday they have temporarily prohibited each other's nationals from leaving their countries.

Nine Malaysian people, embassy staff and their family members, currently remain in North Korea.