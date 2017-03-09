Philippines spots Chinese survey ship in eastern waters

The Defense Department said Thursday a Chinese vessel was seen surveying the seas east of the Philippines, a move that indicates the possibility that China is looking for a strategic area for its submarines in that region.

Speaking at a security forum in Manila, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the department monitored a Chinese survey ship between July and December last year at Benham Rise, an undersea region approximately 250 kilometers east of the Philippines' northern coastline.

"We still have friends that give us satellite photos of what is happening there and...these ships were actually plying the Benham Rise," Lorenzana said, while also suggesting that the Chinese ship may have been looking for a place useful for submarines.