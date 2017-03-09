Close

Kyodo News

March 9, 2017

17:41 9 March 2017

Antinuclear groups march in Taiwan to mark Fukushima anniversary

TAIPEI, March 9, Kyodo

Antinuclear power groups in Taiwan said Thursday that marches will be held island-wide on Saturday to mark the sixth anniversary of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant disaster in Japan following a monster earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011.

The upcoming event will be the first of its kind since President Tsai Ing-wen, who has vowed to end the use of nuclear power in Taiwan by 2025, took office in May last year.

Tsuei Su-hsin, secretary general of the Green Citizens' Action Alliance, told a press conference outside the Legislative Yuan compound that the marches will be held across Taiwan on Saturday from Taipei in northern Taiwan to Kaohsiung in the south and Taitung on the east coast.

