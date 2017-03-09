Close

Kyodo News

March 9, 2017 19:00

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:38 9 March 2017

Hawaii becomes 1st state to challenge Trump's new travel ban order

LOS ANGELES, March 9, Kyodo

Hawaii on Wednesday became the first state to file a lawsuit seeking suspension of the revised travel ban covering six Muslim-majority nations by President Donald Trump, according to U.S. media reports.

A hearing by a federal judge in Honolulu involving both the state and Trump's administration over the revised executive order signed on Monday was set for March 15, a day before it takes effect, the reports said.

Hawaii claims its state universities would be harmed by the order as they would have trouble recruiting students, and its economy would be hit by a decline in tourism, according to Reuters news agency.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 3 Mar 2017China calls for halt to tourism to S. Korea over THAAD deployment
  2. 4 Mar 2017Agreement to keep status quo reached in Taiwan-Japan fishery talks
  3. 4 Mar 2017URGENT: Malaysia expels N. Korean ambassador over Kim Jong Nam killing
  4. 4 Mar 2017Malaysia deports N. Korean released from custody over Kim attack
  5. 3 Mar 2017Pakistan's tribal areas to come under ordinary laws in 5 years

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete