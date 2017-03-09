Hawaii becomes 1st state to challenge Trump's new travel ban order

Hawaii on Wednesday became the first state to file a lawsuit seeking suspension of the revised travel ban covering six Muslim-majority nations by President Donald Trump, according to U.S. media reports.

A hearing by a federal judge in Honolulu involving both the state and Trump's administration over the revised executive order signed on Monday was set for March 15, a day before it takes effect, the reports said.

Hawaii claims its state universities would be harmed by the order as they would have trouble recruiting students, and its economy would be hit by a decline in tourism, according to Reuters news agency.