Concerns emerge over guarantee for Toshiba's U.S. nuclear project

Concerns about a potential burden on American taxpayers have emerged as Toshiba Corp. is considering the option of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy for its troubled U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co., sources close to the matter said Thursday.

With the U.S. government having guaranteed an $8.3 billion debt over a nuclear power plant project in Georgia contracted to Westinghouse, the company's restructuring under Chapter 11 may force U.S. taxpayers to shoulder part of the cost, the sources said.

In 2012, the U.S. government guaranteed loans to local utilities for the construction of two nuclear reactors at the Vogtle nuclear power plant in Georgia. The construction is being undertaken by Westinghouse.