Kyodo News

March 9, 2017 20:31

19:00 9 March 2017

U.N. confirms 2 Malaysian staff arrived in Beijing from N. Korea

By Tomoyuki Tachikawa
KUALA LUMPUR, March 9, Kyodo

The United Nations confirmed Thursday that two Malaysian staffers arrived in Beijing earlier in the day from North Korea, where the Malaysian government says nine of its citizens remain after being banned from leaving.

A U.N. official told Kyodo News that the two World Food Program employees who were allowed to leave North Korea -- both of them women -- are "international civil servants and not representatives of their national government."

With North Korea's once-cozy relations with Malaysia sharply deteriorating in the aftermath of the Feb. 13 murder there of the estranged half-brother of leader Kim Jong Un, Pyongyang on Tuesday temporarily prohibited Malaysians from leaving the country.

