School operator denies submitting dodgy documents to authorities

The head of a school operator insisted Thursday there were no serious inconsistencies in the documents pertaining to an elementary school under construction on land acquired through a murky deal with the central government.

But the Osaka prefectural government's education board said the documents contained inconsistencies in figures concerning construction costs, which Gov. Ichiro Matsui indicated meant the prefecture is now unlikely to give its permission for the school to open next month.

The project has come under scrutiny in parliament following disclosure that the school operator bought the land from the government at a fraction of its appraised price.