2 Malaysian U.N. workers leave N. Korea after travel ban over Kim's killing

The United Nations said Thursday it has confirmed that two of its Malaysian staffers departed Pyongyang, where nine Malaysians remain banned from leaving amid a diplomatic row over the apparent assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half-brother.

A U.N. official told Kyodo News that the two World Food Program employees who were allowed to leave North Korea -- both of them women -- are "international civil servants and not representatives of their national government."

With once-cozy bilateral relations sharply deteriorating in the aftermath of Kim Jong Nam's murder at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb. 13, North Korea announced Tuesday it has barred Malaysian citizens from leaving the country until the case is settled in a "fair" manner.