Close

Kyodo News

March 10, 2017 2:35

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

02:28 10 March 2017

2 Malaysian U.N. workers leave N. Korea after travel ban over Kim's killing

By Tomoyuki Tachikawa
KUALA LUMPUR, March 10, Kyodo

The United Nations said Thursday it has confirmed that two of its Malaysian staffers departed Pyongyang, where nine Malaysians remain banned from leaving amid a diplomatic row over the apparent assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half-brother.

A U.N. official told Kyodo News that the two World Food Program employees who were allowed to leave North Korea -- both of them women -- are "international civil servants and not representatives of their national government."

With once-cozy bilateral relations sharply deteriorating in the aftermath of Kim Jong Nam's murder at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb. 13, North Korea announced Tuesday it has barred Malaysian citizens from leaving the country until the case is settled in a "fair" manner.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 4 Mar 2017Agreement to keep status quo reached in Taiwan-Japan fishery talks
  2. 4 Mar 2017URGENT: Malaysia expels N. Korean ambassador over Kim Jong Nam killing
  3. 4 Mar 2017Malaysia deports N. Korean released from custody over Kim attack
  4. 6 Mar 2017Park "accomplice" in alleged bribery and abuse of power: prosecutors
  5. 6 Mar 2017Malaysian gov't bars national soccer team from flying to Pyongyang

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete