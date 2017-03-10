Close

March 10, 2017 11:41

10:17 10 March 2017

Japan officials to visit U.S. to prep for high-level economic talks

TOKYO, March 10, Kyodo

Senior Japanese government officials will visit the United States this week to prepare for the start of a new high-level bilateral economic dialogue, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday.

The officials from the Foreign Ministry, Finance Ministry, Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry and Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry are set to discuss the agenda for the dialogue, whose first round is to be held in mid-April in Japan, the minister said.

Tokyo hopes to focus on cooperation in railway development and U.S. exports of shale gas, a source close to the matter said earlier.

