U.S. urges Japan to further open auto, farm markets

The United States has urged Japan to further open its automobile and agriculture markets, while also asking Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government to undertake "ambitious" regulatory reforms to address trade imbalances.

In a statement presented to the World Trade Organization on Wednesday, President Donald Trump's administration accused Japan of maintaining nontariff barriers for the auto market and imposing high import tariffs for foreign farm products.

"A variety of nontariff barriers impede access to Japan's automotive markets," the statement said, citing issues relating to "certification, unique standards and testing protocols, and hindrances to the development of distribution and service networks."