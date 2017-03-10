FEATURE: Robots, automation simplify building sites amid labor shortage

Construction sites in Japan are enjoying a wave of automation amid an increasing shortage of laborers with the introduction of robots to do the heavy lifting and drones that fly from above and instantly collect data.

As the population in the industry ages along with the country's graying society, construction companies are facing the need to boost productivity and efficiency.

According to the Japan Federation of Construction Contractors, there will be 1.28 million fewer construction workers by fiscal 2025 compared with fiscal 2014. In 2015, some 30 percent of total construction workers were above the age of 55 while those below 29 accounted for only roughly 10 percent, according the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.