13:21 10 March 2017
FOCUS: TPP's demise weighs on Japan firms' growth as Asia trade talks slow
By Hidetoshi Takada
TOKYO, March 10, Kyodo
The demise of the Trans-Pacific Partnership is slowing momentum for Asian economic integration, threatening to undermine the growth potential of Japanese manufacturers.
Japanese auto, electronics and machinery makers have been making forays into Asia aggressively in the past few decades, attracted by the rise in the middle class that has followed economic growth in the region.
Asia has become the biggest profit-generating overseas market for Japanese companies and is expected to continue to drive their growth.
