Kyodo News

March 10, 2017 14:43

13:28 10 March 2017

China's central bank chief says yuan rate to be stable in 2017

BEIJING, March 10, Kyodo

China's central bank chief said Friday he expects the country's economy and currency exchange rate to be stable in 2017.

"International confidence in China's economy is also relatively good," People's Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan told a press conference, held on the sidelines of this year's session of the National People's Congress, China's legislature, in Beijing.

Zhou said the central bank's policy will not "change much" and the exchange rate "should be relatively stable this year."

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

