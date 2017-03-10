Close

Kyodo News

March 10, 2017 14:43

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:55 10 March 2017

Japan seeks to enhance ties with S. Korea after Park's impeachment

TOKYO, March 10, Kyodo

Tokyo remains committed to enhancing security cooperation with Seoul to address the rising North Korean nuclear threat, Japanese officials said Friday, after South Korea's Constitutional Court upheld a parliamentary motion to impeach President Park Geun Hye earlier in the day.

Japan will also cautiously see how South Korean politics evolve after the ousting of Park, at a time when relations between the two Asian neighbors remain strained over history issues, including over "comfort women," many of them Koreans, who were forced to work in wartime brothels for the Japanese military.

"Japan needs to promote cooperation with the new (South Korean) government in various areas," Kishida told reporters shortly after the South Korean court released its decision, which ousts Park from office over a swirling corruption and abuse-of-power scandal.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 4 Mar 2017Agreement to keep status quo reached in Taiwan-Japan fishery talks
  2. 4 Mar 2017URGENT: Malaysia expels N. Korean ambassador over Kim Jong Nam killing
  3. 4 Mar 2017Malaysia deports N. Korean released from custody over Kim attack
  4. 6 Mar 2017Park "accomplice" in alleged bribery and abuse of power: prosecutors
  5. 6 Mar 2017Malaysian gov't bars national soccer team from flying to Pyongyang

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete