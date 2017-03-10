Close

Kyodo News

March 10, 2017 14:43

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:58 10 March 2017

Gov't to conduct nationwide probe on bullied kids from Fukushima

TOKYO, March 10, Kyodo

The education minister indicated Friday that his ministry will launch its first nationwide survey on bullying of children who were evacuated from areas affected by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

At a press conference held a day before the sixth anniversary of the disaster triggered by the massive quake and tsunami, Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Minister Hirokazu Matsuno said the ministry will try to identify the number of bullying cases and how schools dealt with them.

"We will try to prevent bullying derived from prejudice and discrimination," Matsuno said, after a series of such incidents came to light recently.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 4 Mar 2017Agreement to keep status quo reached in Taiwan-Japan fishery talks
  2. 4 Mar 2017URGENT: Malaysia expels N. Korean ambassador over Kim Jong Nam killing
  3. 4 Mar 2017Malaysia deports N. Korean released from custody over Kim attack
  4. 6 Mar 2017Park "accomplice" in alleged bribery and abuse of power: prosecutors
  5. 6 Mar 2017Malaysian gov't bars national soccer team from flying to Pyongyang

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete