Gov't to conduct nationwide probe on bullied kids from Fukushima

The education minister indicated Friday that his ministry will launch its first nationwide survey on bullying of children who were evacuated from areas affected by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

At a press conference held a day before the sixth anniversary of the disaster triggered by the massive quake and tsunami, Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Minister Hirokazu Matsuno said the ministry will try to identify the number of bullying cases and how schools dealt with them.

"We will try to prevent bullying derived from prejudice and discrimination," Matsuno said, after a series of such incidents came to light recently.