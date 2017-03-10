Tokyo commemorates 72nd anniv. of U.S. air raids during WWII

Tokyo on Friday marked the 72nd anniversary of massive U.S. air raids during World War II, with some 600 people including survivors commemorating the victims.

Prince Akishino, younger son of Emperor Akihito, and his wife Princess Kiko as well as Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike attended the event.

Setsuko Saito, 72, said she comes to the memorial service at a peace monument in Sumida Ward every year to pray for the souls of her father and two elder brothers who died in the bombing just weeks after she was born.