Close

Kyodo News

March 10, 2017 16:14

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

15:39 10 March 2017

2 S. Korean men die during protest against Park impeachment

SEOUL, March 10, Kyodo

Two South Korean men have died after apparently attending a rally protesting against the Constitutional Court's decision on Friday to approve the impeachment of disgraced President Park Geun Hye, according to police authorities.

Hundreds of angry protestors clashed with police officers in front of the Constitutional Court, with police using buses to make a barrier between the demonstrators and the court.

Protestors shouted and hit police buses, police officers and reporters, injuring a Kyodo News photographer.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 4 Mar 2017Agreement to keep status quo reached in Taiwan-Japan fishery talks
  2. 4 Mar 2017URGENT: Malaysia expels N. Korean ambassador over Kim Jong Nam killing
  3. 4 Mar 2017Malaysia deports N. Korean released from custody over Kim attack
  4. 6 Mar 2017Park "accomplice" in alleged bribery and abuse of power: prosecutors
  5. 6 Mar 2017Malaysian gov't bars national soccer team from flying to Pyongyang

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete