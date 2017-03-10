2 S. Korean men die during protest against Park impeachment

Two South Korean men have died after apparently attending a rally protesting against the Constitutional Court's decision on Friday to approve the impeachment of disgraced President Park Geun Hye, according to police authorities.

Hundreds of angry protestors clashed with police officers in front of the Constitutional Court, with police using buses to make a barrier between the demonstrators and the court.

Protestors shouted and hit police buses, police officers and reporters, injuring a Kyodo News photographer.