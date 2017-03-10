Video Advisory (March 10) Polish woman loses in pro shogi debut

The following is the latest available news video.

Polish woman loses in pro shogi debut

-- Karolina Styczynska, a Polish woman who became the first foreign female professional player of the chess-like Japanese board game shogi, loses in her pro debut match to Sakura Ishimoto at Kansai Shogi Kaikan in Osaka on March 9, 2017. Styczynska came across shogi when she read a Japanese comic translated into Polish. In her debut match, Styczynska said she became a little nervous.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_15991/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo