Park ousted as S. Korea's president by Constitutional Court ruling

South Korea's Constitutional Court upheld Friday the impeachment of President Park Geun Hye over a swirling corruption and abuse-of-power scandal, immediately removing her from the post and leaving her open to potential criminal prosecution.

All eight of the court's judges unanimously voted to uphold the opposition-controlled National Assembly motion passed last December to permanently impeach the 65-year-old conservative leader, making her the first South Korean president to be ousted by impeachment.

"Judging from (Park's) words and deeds, law-breaking activities have been repeated and her determination to abide by the Constitution has not been shown," Acting Chief Justice Lee Jung Mi said in reading the verdict.