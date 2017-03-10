18:52 10 March 2017
Baseball: Despaigne grand slam sends Cuba to WBC 2nd round
By Morichika Nakamoto
TOKYO, March 10, Kyodo
Alfredo Despaigne hit a grand slam in the fifth inning to give Cuba a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over Australia in the World Baseball Classic's Pool B on Friday, taking his team to the second round of the tournament.
Cuba will join pool winner Japan in Group E starting at Tokyo Dome on Sunday, alongside Israel and the Netherlands -- the top two teams from Pool A that played in Seoul through Thursday.
Japan plays bottom-placed China in a Pool B dead rubber later Friday.
