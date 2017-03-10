H.K. leadership race hopefuls vow to uphold press freedom

The three chief executive candidates promised Friday, in their first bout of their campaign, to defend the dwindling press freedom in Hong Kong and not to force enactment of an anti-secession law without a public consensus.

The official candidates -- retired judge Woo Kwok-hing, former financial chief John Tsang and former chief secretary Carrie Lam -- appeared in turn at a symposium held by the Hong Kong Journalists Association.

They all signed a symbolic charter promising to also push forward legislation of laws regulating government archives and access of information, and to treat online media reporters similarly to those in ordinary media.