19:35 10 March 2017
H.K. leadership race hopefuls vow to uphold press freedom
By Matthew Lee
HONG KONG, March 10, Kyodo
The three chief executive candidates promised Friday, in their first bout of their campaign, to defend the dwindling press freedom in Hong Kong and not to force enactment of an anti-secession law without a public consensus.
The official candidates -- retired judge Woo Kwok-hing, former financial chief John Tsang and former chief secretary Carrie Lam -- appeared in turn at a symposium held by the Hong Kong Journalists Association.
They all signed a symbolic charter promising to also push forward legislation of laws regulating government archives and access of information, and to treat online media reporters similarly to those in ordinary media.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.