Slain N. Korean man confirmed to be Kim Jong Nam: Malaysia police

Malaysian police said Friday that the man murdered at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport about a month before has been confirmed to be Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, without elaborating how his identity was confirmed.

"We've now established that the body known as Kim Chol is Kim Jong Nam," police chief Khalid Abu Bakar told a press conference, referring to the name that appears in the diplomatic passport that the victim was traveling on.

Malaysian authorities have been trying to collect DNA samples from family members to help finalize the identification process. The police chief did not reveal how the identity was confirmed, citing "security reasons."